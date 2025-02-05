Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avery Dennison (AVY)

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2025 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

1/31/2025 – Avery Dennison had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $218.00.

1/31/2025 – Avery Dennison had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $245.00.

1/10/2025 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $207.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $228.00 to $202.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $238.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $258.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Get Avery Dennison Co alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,621,000 after buying an additional 157,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,078,000 after buying an additional 134,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,772,000 after buying an additional 90,250 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,629.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 88,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after buying an additional 84,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.