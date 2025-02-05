Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Price

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Olin from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

NYSE OLN opened at $27.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, analysts expect that Olin will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Olin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,450. The trade was a 30.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Olin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Olin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

