Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of WRN opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.29 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06. Western Copper & Gold has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper & Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,974 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Western Copper & Gold worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

