Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANAB. Guggenheim cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,880,094 shares in the company, valued at $102,047,217.30. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 680.5% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

