Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Shares of TSLA opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

