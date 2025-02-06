1,311 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,318,000 after purchasing an additional 632,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 89.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 281,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,338,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 251,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,005,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $265.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -457.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.85. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $265.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

