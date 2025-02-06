1,544 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,544 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

Shares of ILMN opened at $124.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.50. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

