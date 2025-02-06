16,585 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

