1,920 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,469,000 after buying an additional 1,707,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after buying an additional 777,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 391,553 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,671,000. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,402,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

