20,452 Shares in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

