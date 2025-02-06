2,696 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

