38,243 Shares in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BVS stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $896.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Bioventus news, CEO Robert E. Claypoole sold 28,786 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $261,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,172.40. The trade was a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katrina J. Church sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $26,693.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,264 shares in the company, valued at $497,689.92. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,054 shares of company stock valued at $401,665. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

