4,675 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,913,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,777,000 after purchasing an additional 977,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,275,000 after buying an additional 97,653 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 446,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,275 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,811,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 117,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.9 %

SLG stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 827.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,862.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Barclays cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.