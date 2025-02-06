4,983 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2,551,160.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,864,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863,719 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,057,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

