506 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Sylvest Advisors LLC

Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $23,559,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 144,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,776 shares of company stock valued at $242,149,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 3.6 %

TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.20 and its 200-day moving average is $301.73. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.