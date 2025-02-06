Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.