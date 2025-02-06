Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.08. 58 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Institutional Trading of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,088,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 594,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 290,312 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 678,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 343,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 939,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 653,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

