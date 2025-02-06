Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $9.00. Allot Communications shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 737,570 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALLT

Allot Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $341.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 345.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.