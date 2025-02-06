Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 47.7% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 188,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.