Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 25.4% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.95.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.40. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

