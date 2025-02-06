Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $236.17 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.78. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,022,574 shares of company stock worth $1,251,456,628. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

