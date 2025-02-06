Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.6% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 262,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $236.17 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,022,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,456,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

