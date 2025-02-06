Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,786,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after acquiring an additional 378,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,753 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,404,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 202,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 777,568 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of AMRX stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.10.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.