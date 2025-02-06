Analyzing SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SBA Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 25.76% -13.13% 6.83% Alpine Income Property Trust 6.72% 1.23% 0.59%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SBA Communications and Alpine Income Property Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.66 billion 8.22 $501.81 million $6.34 32.09 Alpine Income Property Trust $45.64 million 5.41 $2.92 million $0.22 78.66

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. SBA Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. SBA Communications pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 509.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SBA Communications and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 4 9 2 2.87 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

SBA Communications presently has a consensus price target of $252.29, indicating a potential upside of 23.99%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.24%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

