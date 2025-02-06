Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 46.13 and a current ratio of 46.13. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 56,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

