ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.47. 30,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 121,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

ARB IOT Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

