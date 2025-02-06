Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 369.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1,012.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $625,013.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,391.76. This trade represents a 95.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,450,923.68. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,832 shares of company stock worth $28,538,497 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

