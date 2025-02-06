Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 440.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,289.82. This trade represents a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,832 shares of company stock worth $28,538,497 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 price objective (up previously from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

