ATI (NYSE:ATI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,474,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 436,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,745,772.57. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $155,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ATI by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ATI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 663,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ATI by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

