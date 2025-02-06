Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 23.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,867,727.10. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.20, for a total value of $2,473,417.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,463,286.40. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,490 shares of company stock worth $66,864,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $320.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.16. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $324.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of -239.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.43.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

