Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,026,000 after buying an additional 307,011 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,248,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 506,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,300 shares during the period.

AVEM stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

