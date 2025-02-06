Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:BGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,469,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 559,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4,626.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 384,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 376,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 269,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.