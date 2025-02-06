Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,469,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 559,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4,626.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 384,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 376,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 269,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

