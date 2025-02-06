BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 3,355.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,852,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,450,000 after buying an additional 1,798,427 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BCE by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,873,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 864,472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $17,271,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 25.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,657,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,282,000 after purchasing an additional 738,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 357.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $39.73.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

