Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after purchasing an additional 360,857 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,288,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,674,000 after buying an additional 336,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 300,059 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $73.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

