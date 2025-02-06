Berry Wealth Group LP Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Berry Wealth Group LP grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 672,776 shares of company stock worth $242,149,822. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.6 %

Tesla stock opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 185.38, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

