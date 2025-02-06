Brentview Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.9% of Brentview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after purchasing an additional 908,585 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Broadcom by 893.5% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 787.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $232.00 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

