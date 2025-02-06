Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Cut by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.62 and a 200-day moving average of $183.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

