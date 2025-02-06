Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Target Price at $198.83

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Covea Finance raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,278,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $208.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

