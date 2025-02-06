Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Target Price at $198.83

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.83.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $208.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
Featured Stories
