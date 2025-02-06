Brokerages Set LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Price Target at $35.40

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $26.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $38.93.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LENZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 58.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

