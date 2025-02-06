Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Price Target at C$28.56

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.56.

NPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:NPI opened at C$16.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.75. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$16.14 and a 52-week high of C$24.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

