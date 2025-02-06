Brokerages Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Target Price at $81.29

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.29.

A number of research firms have commented on GPCR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 302.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 123,789 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPCR opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of -2.75. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $62.74.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

