Brokerages Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Target Price at $81.29

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.29.
A number of research firms have commented on GPCR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Report on GPCR
Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of GPCR opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of -2.75. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $62.74.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Structure Therapeutics
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.