Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,034 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

