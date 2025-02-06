Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

CM stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,069.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

