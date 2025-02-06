Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.79 and traded as high as $31.82. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 33,250 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $523.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $276,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

