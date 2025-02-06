Caprock Group LLC Boosts Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

