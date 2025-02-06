Caprock Group LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,918,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,429,000 after buying an additional 289,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after buying an additional 220,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,431,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,201,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.