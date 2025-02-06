Caprock Group LLC Buys 108 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Legacy Trust bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $3,341,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 448,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 172,111 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $124.68 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

