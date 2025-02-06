Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $126.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $137.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

