Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

