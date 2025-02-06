Caprock Group LLC Invests $376,000 in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,106.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $149.06 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

